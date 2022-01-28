Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Declines By 88.7%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,644,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

