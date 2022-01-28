Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Increases By 1,556.1%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 1,556.1% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 210,829 shares in the last quarter.

DLY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 130,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,977. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

