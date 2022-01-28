Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) Expands By 3,050.0%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 3,050.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CORS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. Corsair Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

