Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Expands By 1,214.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 1,214.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS CFEIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 96,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
About China Feihe
