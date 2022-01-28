Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Declines By 96.7%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRST opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Broad Street Realty has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $6.00.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

