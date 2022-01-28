Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 428.8%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 428.8% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BST opened at $41.65 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
