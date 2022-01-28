Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 3,900.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ASXFY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. ASX has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.