Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 750.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.92. 125,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.