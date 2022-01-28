Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 750.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.92. 125,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.