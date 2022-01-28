Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

DUKE opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.52) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.88. The firm has a market cap of £138.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

