Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.29. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

