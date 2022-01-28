Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.