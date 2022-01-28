Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report sales of $184.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the lowest is $180.68 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.33 million to $629.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

SFT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 289,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,307. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

