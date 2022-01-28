Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

SHW opened at $283.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

