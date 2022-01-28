Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.99

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2440341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, increased their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

