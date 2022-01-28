Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

SHAK opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.28, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

