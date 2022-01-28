SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

ATO opened at $104.83 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.