SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

