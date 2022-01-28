SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $256,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $263,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

