SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Immunic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

