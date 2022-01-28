SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $340,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $61.30 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.51.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

