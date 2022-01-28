SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 427 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

