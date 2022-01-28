SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Heritage Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG opened at $5.81 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

HRTG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.