SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of CorMedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CorMedix by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRMD opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,970 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

