SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $130,000 in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $245.57 million, a P/E ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

