SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 189.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 118.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

