SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,917 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $146.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.