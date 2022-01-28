Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.08) to GBX 2,675 ($36.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,914 ($39.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,897.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,799.91. The stock has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -101.53. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

