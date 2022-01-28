ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

