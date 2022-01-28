ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $528.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.38 and a 200-day moving average of $623.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

