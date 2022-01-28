Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 210,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNTG stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.