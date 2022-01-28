Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 210,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNTG stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.
