Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $122,032.82 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

