SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($17.36) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,369.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,290.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35). The stock has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

