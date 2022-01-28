Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($2.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $822.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

