Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

