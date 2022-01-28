Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

