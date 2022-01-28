Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 50.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

