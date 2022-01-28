Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,507,585 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,507,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,940,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.23% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.07. 460,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,296,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.