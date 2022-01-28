Sculptor Capital LP Buys 624,408 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624,408 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of AES worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in AES by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.83. 68,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

