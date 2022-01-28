Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 120.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.19. 20,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.