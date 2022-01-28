Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 46,932 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,815,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,852,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,314. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

