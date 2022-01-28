Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,872 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in eBay by 8.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,697,000 after purchasing an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.
In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.