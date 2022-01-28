Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,872 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in eBay by 8.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,697,000 after purchasing an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

