Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

