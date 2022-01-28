Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,057 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total transaction of $21,940,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Snowflake stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

