Scotia Capital Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

