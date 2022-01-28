Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

