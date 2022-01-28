Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

