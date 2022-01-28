Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,719. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.