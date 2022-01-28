Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Holdings Increased by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 15,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.