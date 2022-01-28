Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.74. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,579 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

